Ministry of Community Empowerment launches 'Al Maqeedh Season 2026'

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment has launched “Al Maqeedh Season 2026”, a summer programme taking place from 20 July to 6 August, as part of its efforts to benefit from the summer break by investing in people and enhancing quality of life.

The programme offers an integrated community experience featuring educational and interactive activities designed to expand participants' knowledge, develop their skills, and strengthen their connection with their communities.

Launched in line with the “Year of the Family”, the programme offers an inspiring summer experience that encourages learning and interaction and brings families together. The programme’s activities have been designed to meet the interests and needs of children, young people, women, people of determination, and senior citizens, promoting lifelong learning, social responsibility, and a strong sense of belonging. It also contributes to building a more aware and empowered society, in line with the objectives of the We the UAE 2031 vision.

The programme’s name is derived from the UAE's cultural heritage, where "Al Maqeedh" traditionally referred to the summer season as a time for gathering, learning, and exchanging knowledge. Reviving these values for today, the programme offers experiences that combine knowledge, practical application, and meaningful interaction, giving participants the opportunity to benefit from the summer by gaining new skills, creating lasting memories, and enjoying inspiring experiences.

“Al Maqeedh Season 2026” offers a diverse portfolio of summer experiences tailored to participants' interests. Each experience is designed as a complete learning journey that combines knowledge, hands-on application, and interaction, enabling participants to discover their potential, develop new skills, and gain practical experience that broadens their knowledge. Grounded in experiential learning, the programme places participants at the centre of every experience.

The programme is structured around six pillars: “National Identity and Social Cohesion”, “Leadership and Personal Skills”, “Financial Literacy”, “Health and Wellbeing”, “Technology and Digital Security” and “Investment and Entrepreneurship”. Participants can choose the experiences that best match their interests while benefiting from an integrated content of knowledge, practical application, and interactive learning.

Rather than focusing solely on workshops and training sessions, the program emphasises meaningful experiences that enable participants to develop new skills, complete creative projects, and take part in collaborative challenges, transforming the summer break into an opportunity for learning, discovery, and personal growth.

The programme's first activity commenced with a recreational journey organized by the Ministry in collaboration with Etihad Rail, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah. Bringing together participants from a range of target groups alongside content creators, the experience offered an exceptional introduction to the programme, reflecting its emphasis on learning, connection, and interaction.

The programme features more than 80 activities, delivered in collaboration with over 50 partners from government and private sector entities, and non-profit organisations. Designed to engage more than 3,000 participants, activities will take place across the UAE, extending the program's reach and encouraging broad community participation.

The programme also offers volunteering opportunities, enabling volunteers to support the organization and delivery of activities while promoting a culture of volunteerism and reinforcing the values of social responsibility. Registration is available through the Volunteers.ae platform.

The Ministry invited members of the community to take part in “Al Maqeedh Season 2026” and benefit from its diverse range of experiences that combine learning, interaction, and skills development. Participants can register through the Ministry's website www.moce.gov.ae and select the programs that best match their interests.

The Ministry also confirmed that all participants will receive a digital certificate of participation in recognition of their involvement in a summer experience that enriches their knowledge, develops their skills, and strengthens their contribution to the community.