EU to accept US forced labour levies if Trump honours 15% cap

BRUSSELS, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission will accept new US tariffs on goods allegedly produced using forced labour, provided Washington respects its pledge to cap duties on EU exports at 15%.

The news comes as Donald Trump’s administration scrambles to reimpose so-called ‘reciprocal’ duties struck down by the US Supreme Court in February, including a 15% levy on most EU exports to the US. A stopgap 10% duty introduced by the US president following the court ruling is set to expire on Friday.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) in June proposed a 10% tariff on EU products allegedly benefiting from forced labour, following a so-called Section 301 probe into unfair trade practices. The levies, which could be imposed at any time, are widely expected to replace the temporary duties.

“Whatever way it is constituted, whatever is the legal tool, whatever it looks like, it should be below the maximum 15% that has [been] agreed,” a senior Commission official said on Monday.

But Brussels had been offered “assurances” by Washington that any duties would not exceed the 15% ceiling agreed under the July 2025 Turnberry deal, the official said.