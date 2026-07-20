UAE concludes 37 CEPAs, negotiating with 20 countries: Al Zeyoudi

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, confirmed that the United Arab Emirates has concluded 37 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) to date, 18 of which have already entered into force.

The UAE is also continuing negotiations with around 20 additional countries, while simultaneously implementing plans to develop logistics infrastructure and trade corridors, enhancing the resilience of the country's foreign trade and strengthening its position as a global trade hub.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Zeyoudi said that several additional agreements are expected to enter into force over the next two to three months, including agreements with countries in the Eurasian group.

He added that work is also underway with the Philippine government to complete the procedures necessary for the UAE–Philippines agreement to enter into force before the end of the year.

He said he expects negotiations with five to seven more countries to be completed before year-end, noting that talks with Canada are nearing completion.

Al Zeyoudi also stated that the UAE has reached the final stages of negotiations with Rwanda, Ghana, and Zambia, while negotiations with Bangladesh and Peru are making good progress. He added that the seventh round of trade agreement negotiations with the European Union has concluded, although the pace of those negotiations remains slower than expected compared with the UAE's bilateral negotiations with other countries.

The minister stressed that the UAE's logistics sector has demonstrated exceptional efficiency during recent geopolitical challenges, thanks to the integration of airports, seaports, and the road transport network, as well as the role played by major national companies involved in port management, logistics services, and customs clearance.

These factors have enabled the country to accommodate the significant increase in container traffic, improve the smooth flow of trade, and introduce flexible procedural updates that facilitate truck movement across the UAE, he added.

He noted that DP World has announced projects to strengthen rapid connectivity with ports on the UAE's east coast, alongside expanding road transport capacity by increasing its truck fleet. Meanwhile, AD Ports Group has announced an increase in the capacity of the transport corridor linking Basra with Türkiye and Syria. The project, which began last year, continues to make tangible progress.

Al Zeyoudi said recent developments have underscored the importance of these projects in providing alternative trade corridors to routes that may be affected by geopolitical developments. They are also expected to support anticipated growth in trade with Syria and Türkiye in the coming period.

He added that the UAE's development plans also include expanding port infrastructure, upgrading the road transport network, and advancing the Etihad Rail project. These initiatives will enhance the movement of goods from the eastern regions to the country's main ports, increase the UAE's overall logistics capacity, and help address existing logistical bottlenecks.