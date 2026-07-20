Jordanian expatriates' remittances rise 14.5% in first five months of 2026

AMMAN, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- - Total expatriate remittances to Jordan rose 14.5% during the first five months of 2026 to USD 2.0621 billion, while outbound remittances from the Kingdom increased 15.0% to USD 806.7 million, according to preliminary figures released by the Central Bank of Jordan.

The data, carried by Jordan News Agency (Petra), showed that the United Arab Emirates ranked first among the sources of remittances to Jordan, accounting for 21.9% of total inflows, followed by the United States at 19.9%, Saudi Arabia at 17.9%, Qatar at 9.5%, and Kuwait at 5.4%. Other countries accounted for 25.4% of the total.

For outbound remittances, Egypt was the main destination, accounting for 41.1% of transfers from Jordan, followed by Bangladesh at 11.8%, the Philippines at 4.9%, and Palestine at 4.1%. Other countries accounted for 38.1%.