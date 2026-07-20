Moon Day: UN says safeguarding space, Earth's environment must remain central to next chapter of exploration

NEW YORK, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Amid surging lunar exploration, the UN on Monday urged governments to ensure that humanity's return to the Moon does not come at the expense of planet Earth – or the long-term sustainability of space.

“Decades of rapidly expanding space activity have shown that each launch leaves an environmental footprint, and it can take a long time to understand the impact fully. This is why it is so crucial to consider the sustainability of these programmes early on,” said Jason Jabbour, Senior Officer at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), marking the International Moon Day (IMD).

Although international agreements are in place to avoid contaminating outer space, an estimated 140 million pieces of debris larger than one millimetre now orbit Earth.

Most of these are too small to track but they remain capable of damaging satellites and spacecraft.

But environmental concerns extend beyond the risk of collision.

Although most spacecraft burn up during re-entry, larger heat-resistant components can survive the journey, posing risks to people, infrastructure and marine life.

The Moon has fascinated humanity for millennia, inspiring mythology, science and navigation while quietly shaping life on Earth through its powerful gravitational influence.

Marking International Moon Day on 20 July, the United Nations is highlighting not only the importance of Earth’s closest celestial neighbour but also the environmental challenges accompanying a new era of space exploration.

From nearly 400,000 kilometres away, the Moon generates tides that oxygenate coastal waters, transport nutrients and help sustain rich marine ecosystems, including the Great Barrier Reef. Scientists say understanding the Moon also offers vital clues about the origins and evolution of the wider solar system.

Interest in lunar exploration has surged in recent years. Earlier this year, NASA’s Artemis II mission carried four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon as part of plans to establish a long-term human presence on its surface during the 2030s. China, India, Japan and several private companies are also pursuing ambitious lunar programmes.

But as activity in space expands, so too does concern over its environmental consequences.

The concept of space sustainability calls for exploration and activities beyond Earth to preserve the space environment for future generations.

Building on those commitments, UN Member States have adopted guidelines to limit the creation of space debris by reducing unnecessary waste, preventing explosions, avoiding the deliberate destruction of spacecraft and safely removing retired satellites and rocket stages from orbit.

Under the 1972 UN Liability Convention, launching countries are responsible for damage caused by their space objects on Earth, including launches conducted jointly by multiple countries.

To address these emerging risks, UNEP and the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs are working together to strengthen scientific understanding of the environmental impacts of space activities and to ensure environmental protection is embedded in future space governance.

As humanity prepares for a sustained return to the Moon, the UN says safeguarding space and Earth's environment must remain central to the next chapter of exploration.

International Moon Day (IMD) is a United Nations-proclamed annual celebration held on July 20 to mark the anniversary of the first human landing on the Moon by Apollo 11 in 1969. IMD serves as a platform to educate, inspire, and promote awareness about the past, present, and future of sustainable lunar exploration and utilization.