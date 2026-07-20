Summer Blessings revives legacy of palm tree, its place in Emirati memory

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the third Summer Blessings, taking place from 24 to 26 July in celebration of the date harvest season.

The event aims to highlight the significance of the palm tree and its place in local culture as a national symbol and an integral part of Emirati heritage. It also seeks to showcase the traditions, customs, and practices associated with the palm tree that have shaped everyday life and fostered the values of generosity and social solidarity within the community. This aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitments and sectoral priorities to stimulate cultural tourism, safeguard local heritage, and strengthen its presence on the global cultural map.

Hosted at Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest heritage museum, the event will feature interactive workshops and experiences led by heritage specialists. At the Visitor Centre, guests can participate in the ‘Finyan Al-Ezz’ and ‘Karb Decorating’ workshops, during which they can design coffee cups adorned with palm-inspired motifs and transform palm fronds into innovative artworks, celebrating creativity and traditional craftsmanship while highlighting sustainability and recycling.

Meanwhile, the Culture of the Sea pavilion will host a soap-making workshop, introducing visitors to the art of crafting soap with oud, roses, natural herbs, and palm-tree-inspired molds.

At the Traditional Food House, the Date Tasting Corner will take visitors on a journey through the diverse varieties of Emirati dates and their uses in traditional cuisine, while also revealing the secrets of date syrup (dibs) production and preservation. Guests will also be able to participate in a batheetha-making culinary experience, exploring the process of making the traditional Emirati sweet crafted from dates, flour, and aromatic spices.

The programme will additionally feature a series of ‘Knowledge Sharing on the Tree of Life’ sessions, taking place at the Al Sadu House. These sessions are designed to offer immersive cultural experiences, introducing visitors to the richness of Emirati heritage while highlighting the significance of the palm tree and the seasonal customs and traditions passed down through generations.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdalla Alobeidli, Manager of Al Shindagha Museum, emphasized the importance of the Summer Blessings event in strengthening future generations’ connection to the palm tree and the date harvest season. He affirmed that the event serves as a window into one of the most important symbols of Emirati identity, offering the public an opportunity to discover a wide range of stories, experiences, and knowledge associated with the palm tree, which has been an integral part of local culture for decades.

Alobeidli said: “The palm tree embodies the values of generosity and giving, and has played a significant role in shaping many of the economic and social practices, as well as traditional crafts, that have been passed down through generations. Through Summer Blessings, Dubai Culture seeks to present this heritage through innovative and interactive experiences, enabling visitors to explore the details of the date harvest season and the cultural meanings it carries, reflecting the deep relationship between Emiratis and their environment.

Al Shindagha Museum serves as a vibrant platform for showcasing the richness of local heritage through immersive experiences that strengthen younger generations’ connection to their cultural legacy and offer visitors broader insights into the values, customs, and traditions that have shaped the identity of our society.”