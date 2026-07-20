Dubai Police advance future ready infrastructure with 88 logistics projects

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has completed 65 of 88 construction projects delivered over the past five years, with work continuing on the remaining 23 as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen operational readiness through sustainable infrastructure, smart technologies and advanced logistics support.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, reviewed the achievements of the General Department of Logistics Support during the annual inspection programme for general departments and police stations.

During the inspection, Al Marri reviewed the department’s performance, which maintained a 99% planning efficiency indicator in resource and asset management across Dubai Police during 2024 and 2025.

He also examined major development projects that have strengthened logistics capabilities, enhanced operational readiness and provided sustainable, energy efficient facilities that improve both the working environment and quality of life for employees and customers.

He stressed that developing the logistics support system and accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across operational processes are fundamental to strengthening institutional readiness and sustaining excellence in line with Dubai Government’s vision for leadership in public sector performance.

The review highlighted the completion of 65 construction projects, while work continues on another 23, all forming part of a wider plan to modernise police infrastructure, improve facilities and prepare Dubai Police for future operational requirements.

Al Marri also reviewed several strategic initiatives, including a project to refurbish police facilities in line with international standards, alongside future plans to introduce smart technologies into facility, asset and service management to improve efficiency, service quality and the sustainable use of resources.

Performance indicators presented during the inspection showed supplier satisfaction of 93.8%, internal employee satisfaction of 99.3%, catering service satisfaction of 99.9%, Esaad card satisfaction among Dubai Police employees of 91.5%, and Officers Club service satisfaction of 97.7%.

The department also showcased its achievements in innovation and institutional excellence, having won three local and international awards and produced nine approved intellectual publications that support knowledge management and operational excellence.

Among its achievements were the UK’s Green Apple Award for the Carbon Zero Police Force project, along with two awards under the Dubai Demand Side Management Excellence Programme for the Standard Home Retrofit Project and the Solar Energy for Buildings Project.

The department also earned Dubai Municipality’s Gold Category A Food Safety Classification, recognising its commitment to the highest standards of quality, sustainability and operational excellence.

Concluding the visit, Al Marri praised the department’s achievements and the dedication of its personnel in delivering an integrated logistics system that strengthens policing capabilities and supports Dubai Police’s strategic objectives.

He emphasised the importance of continuing to develop logistics services, accelerating the deployment of artificial intelligence across administrative and operational processes, and delivering innovative logistics solutions that reinforce Dubai Police’s position among the world’s leading police organisations.