Dubai Police organises 'Residential Communities Security Forum'

DUBAI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by the Crime Prevention Department within the General Department of Criminal Investigation, organised the ‘Residential Communities Security Forum’ at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

The event was attended by Dubai Police officers, representatives of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, the Dubai Land Department, and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, along with 160 attendees from real estate development companies, jointly owned property management companies, residential community officials, and a number strategic partners.

Dubai Police affirmed that the forum comes within the framework of strengthening relations with strategic partners across various sectors, most notably the entities operating and overseeing residential communities in the emirate of Dubai.

The Force noted that the forum contributes to enhancing community partnership and unifying security efforts among all concerned parties.

Dubai Police explained that the forum aims to contribute to achieving the strategic goal for Dubai to be the safest city, by activating partnerships with various strategic sectors, spreading security awareness, and adopting global best practices, smart systems, and artificial intelligence to enhance safety and security, ultimately reaching the highest levels of prevention and crime reduction within residential communities.

The Force highlighted that the forum serves as a strategic platform for strengthening cooperation between Dubai Police, relevant institutions, real estate developers, and jointly owned property management companies, ensuring the sustainability of efforts aimed at providing a secure residential environment that reflects Dubai's global standing as the best city to live, work, and invest.

The forum included a briefing on preventive measures that contribute to prevent crime and raising community security levels in residential communities. It also addressed the vital role of residential community managements in spreading awareness and prevention among residents regarding fraud crimes, by displaying awareness messages and posters in entrances and public facilities, and sending periodic awareness alerts to residents through community communication channels.

This includes raising awareness of fake links, fraudulent calls, impersonation of official entities, the importance of not sharing personal or banking data with any untrusted party, and encouraging the reporting of any fraudulent attempts or suspicious behaviour through Dubai Police's official channels.

The forum also featured a brief on the "Police Eye" service and its role in enhancing communication with community members, enabling them to report security observations and negative practices, thereby boosting response speed and elevating community participation in supporting the security system.

The forum also included an open panel discussion, during which attendees from real estate companies, developers, jointly owned property management companies, and security officials had the opportunity to raise inquiries and suggestions and discuss key challenges, contributing to the development of joint work mechanisms and the advancement of the security system in residential communities.

At the conclusion of the forum, Dubai Police honoured a number of companies, institutions, real estate developers, jointly owned property management companies, security officials, and security guards, in recognition of their efforts and contributions to supporting the security system and enhancing community partnership.