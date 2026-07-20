Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Dr. James Pitia Morgan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and South Sudan, and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields, particularly in economic and trade partnerships, investment, and sustainable development.

The two sides also discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest, and underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in support of security, peace, and stability in Africa and the wider region.

The two sides commended the close ties between the UAE and South Sudan, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing bilateral relations in support of the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.