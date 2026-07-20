Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Venezuelan FM, discusses strengthening bilateral ties in phone call

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Felix Plasencia on his appointment as Minister of People's Power for Foreign Relations and International Trade of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

During a phone call, the two sides discussed friendship relations, cooperation and joint work between the two countries, as well as opportunities to develop them across various fields in a way that serves their mutual interests.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed wished Minister Felix Plasencia success in his new role, affirming his aspiration to work closely with him to enhance cooperation in support of the two countries' development plans and the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

They also discussed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest.