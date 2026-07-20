Qatar condemns repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain

DOHA, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the renewed attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territories of both the sisterly State of Kuwait and the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, considering them a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries.

It further stated that it is a blatant breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of good neighbourliness.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency, confirmed that the continuation of these attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation that will complicate efforts to contain tensions and undermine political and diplomatic endeavours aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.

The ministry stressed the need for an immediate and complete cessation of all military actions and attacks that threaten the security and stability of the region.

The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and its support for all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty and security.