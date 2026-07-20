Kalba Club launches Sharjah Week as part of ‘A Holiday Reimagined’

SHARJAH, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kalba Sports and Cultural Club launched the activities of Sharjah Week as part of the Sharjah Sports Summer Programme “A Holiday Reimagined” 2026.

This came in the presence of Dr Omar bin Hanifa, Member of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Sports Council, Rashed Saeed bin Frish Al Kindi, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, members of the Board, and with wide participation from members and parents.

The first day’s programme included sports, cultural and awareness activities, featuring competitions in basketball, volleyball and “Laser Run”, in addition to chess and intelligence games. It also included interactive workshops to assemble models of prominent landmarks in the Emirate of Sharjah, aimed at enhancing participants’ knowledge of the emirate’s cultural and tourism assets.

Kalba Municipality organised an awareness workshop titled “Our Summer is Green”, which covered methods of planting, transplanting and caring for plants, contributing to raising environmental awareness and instilling a culture of preserving the environment among young people.

Coinciding with World Chess Day, the club organised the “Think... Plan... Win” workshop, which focused on developing strategic thinking, planning and decision-making skills through chess.

Abdullah Mohammed bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Organising Committee, affirmed that the “A Holiday Reimagined” programme continues to offer quality activities that contribute to developing participants’ talents and enhancing the values of creativity, teamwork and belonging, in line with the vision of Sharjah Sports Council to provide comprehensive summer programmes that make effective use of young people’s free time.

He noted that the programme is witnessing growing participation thanks to the diversity of its sports, cultural and awareness activities, which provide a safe and stimulating environment for developing participants’ skills and making positive use of the summer holiday.

The first day’s activities received positive feedback from participants and parents, who praised the quality of organisation and the variety of purposeful programmes.