Kuwait condemns continued Iranian attacks

KUWAIT, 20th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the continued heinous Iranian aggression on the country, the latest of which took place earlier in the day.

In a press release carried by Kuwait News Agency, the ministry termed this aggression a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and stability and the safety of its citizens and residents, and a serious breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2817.

It underlined that the continuation of these blatant aggressions while regional and international efforts are being exerted to ensure calm systematically undermines de-escalation efforts and the international will to support this track.

It also affirmed that Kuwait's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens and residents cannot be compromised, reiterating that the State of Kuwait reserves its inalienable and legitimate right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and stability.