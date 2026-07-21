At least 27 dead after Guyana ferry sinks, 83 missing

GEORGETOWN, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 27 people have died after a ferry sank off the coast of Guyana, while 83 others remained missing, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said on Monday, as search and rescue operations continued.

Phillips said 69 people had been rescued from the vessel, which was carrying about 180 people.

The ageing ferry MV Barima sank in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday night while travelling from the capital, Georgetown, to the remote community of Port Kaituma in Guyana's Essequibo region near the border with Venezuela.

The cause of the sinking was not immediately known.