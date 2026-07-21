Ajman Chamber organises six events under 'Our Summer is Happiness 2026' programme

AJMAN, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber is participating in the Ajman Government's summer programme, "Our Summer is Happiness 2026", by organising a range of sports, heritage and creative activities for children and youth.

The activities aim to develop participants' skills and talents while promoting the values of national identity, creativity and innovation, in line with the programme's objectives and Ajman Vision 2030.

Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of the Government Communication Department, explained that Ajman Chamber is committed to participating in the programme each year as part of its community role and its efforts to support the development of children and young people's skills, while encouraging them to make productive use of their summer holidays.

He said the chamber's programme includes a range of workshops and activities, including "Majlis Al Sanna Workshop", "Jiu-Jitsu Heroes", "AI Content Creators Studio", and "Little Barista", “Handicrafts Workshop”, and "Slime World".

Al Nuaimi praised the efforts of the Supreme Committee of the "Our Summer is Happiness" programme, as well as the cooperation among participating government entities, centres and community organisations. He said the diversity of activities reflects the programme's continued annual success in delivering high-quality initiatives that help develop the skills of children and youth, foster creativity and innovation, and reinforce national identity.