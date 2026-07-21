Dubai Chambers, Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce discuss trade ties

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has discussed ways to advance bilateral relations between Dubai and China during a recent meeting with the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce.

The discussions focused on strengthening trade and investment cooperation between the business communities in both markets, supporting the growth of bilateral partnerships, and creating new avenues for companies to capitalise on the promising opportunities available in Dubai and China.

The meeting took place during a visit by a Dubai Chambers delegation to the federation’s headquarters in Shanghai.

The two sides explored opportunities to deepen institutional cooperation, strengthen private-sector engagement and support Chinese companies seeking to expand into regional markets through Dubai, leveraging the emirate's position as a global business and trade hub.

The delegation highlighted Dubai's competitive advantages as an investment destination, including its advanced business environment, world-class infrastructure and investment-friendly regulatory framework. Discussions also covered opportunities across priority sectors, as well as ways to encourage two-way investment and expand commercial partnerships.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said, “We are committed to deepening trade and investment ties between Dubai and China by building on the strength of our bilateral partnership and creating new opportunities for Chinese companies seeking to expand internationally through Dubai.”

He added, “We are continuing to strengthen channels of cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and China and build long-term strategic partnerships. These efforts will enable Chinese companies to benefit from Dubai’s competitive advantages while supporting stronger trade and investment flows between the two markets.”

The meeting also featured updates on the Dubai Business Forum – China, which Dubai Chambers will organise in Shenzhen on 14th October, and highlighted the forum’s role in expanding economic partnerships between Dubai and China.

The event will bring together leading business figures, investors, and decision-makers to strengthen trade cooperation and showcase investment opportunities across strategic sectors. It will also provide a platform for direct engagement between companies, helping to create new partnerships and support business expansion in markets of mutual interest.

The meeting formed part of Dubai Chambers’ wider efforts to strengthen international trade and investment partnerships and deepen cooperation with promising global markets. These efforts support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three economic cities.