Aldar launches 'The Canopies' at Yas Point

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar on Tuesday launched The Canopies, the first residential community to launch at Yas Point, the recently announced AED6 billion waterfront destination on Yas Island's northern shore.

Sales of the project's residential units are set to commence on 29th July.

The development comprises 592 apartments across six mid-rise buildings, offering studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The community also features more than 10,000 sqm of landscaped open space, with shaded pathways, gardens, outdoor wellness areas, and social spaces.

The Canopies is located minutes from Yas Island’s leading entertainment and lifestyle attractions.