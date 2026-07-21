DP World, EBRD sign €25 million green loan for Constanța Terminal

CONSTANȚA, Romania, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a loan agreement of up to €25 million to support the electrification of operations at DP World’s Constanța South Container Terminal.

The financing is the terminal’s first dedicated green loan and forms part of a €100 million investment programme that will reduce CO₂ emissions by more than 6,000 tonnes per year.

The investment marks a significant step in DP World’s decarbonisation strategy in Romania and supports the transition to lower-emission port operations. By replacing ageing diesel-powered equipment with electric alternatives and introducing shore power for vessels at berth, the project will improve air quality, reduce noise and increase operational reliability for customers.

The electrification programme combines financing from the EBRD with grants from the European Union and the Romanian government.

Alongside the EBRD loan, the project is being delivered with a €19.7 million grant under the EU’s Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF), part of the Connecting Europe Facility, with the EBRD acting as the EU’s implementing partner. It has also received €7.5 million in funding under Romania’s Transport Programme 2021–2027.

The investment comprises two components. The first, representing an investment of €53.8 million, will establish the core electrification infrastructure, including new electrical networks, transformer and distribution facilities, as well as shore power systems enabling vessels to connect to the port grid while at berth. It will also include a new connection to the main port power station and grid, the rehabilitation of access roads and the introduction of 10 electric terminal tractors and chargers.

The second component, representing an investment of €46.2 million, will cover equipment including electric, remote-operated rubber-tyred gantry cranes, two electric mobile harbour cranes and additional electric terminal tractors.

Svitlana Balaban, CEO of DP World Constanța, said, “In today’s trading environment, the most competitive ports are the most sustainable ports. This investment reflects that fact by aligning the growth of the Constanța South Container Terminal with DP World’s global commitment to reducing emissions.

"By electrifying our operations, we are not just helping customers build more resilient and sustainable supply chains; we are also strengthening Constanța’s position as the Black Sea's leading green container hub.”

The electrification of the Constanța South Container Terminal is the latest in a long series of investments DP World has made to expand and modernise its operations in Constanța.

In 2024, it opened a new project cargo terminal and a roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) terminal following a €65 million investment. In December 2025, the company also completed a 119,000 m² multimodal platform. These investments have further strengthened the terminal's role as a strategic gateway between Central Europe, the Black Sea region, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.