Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi introduces remote monitoring implant for predictive heart failure care

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has become the first hospital in Abu Dhabi to implant an advanced heart monitoring sensor that detects early signs of deterioration in patients with chronic heart failure.

The system sends data remotely to the care team, enabling earlier intervention and more personalised care for patients living with the condition, even when not physically present at the hospital.

The minimally invasive technology involves implanting a tiny wireless sensor in the pulmonary artery, a major blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the lungs. The device continuously measures arterial blood pressure and securely transmits clinical data to the care team, enabling remote monitoring of the patient’s condition over time.

By tracking pulmonary artery pressure over time, physicians can identify subtle warning signs of worsening heart failure earlier than traditional symptom-based monitoring approaches, even suitable for patients who live miles away.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s implementation combines real-time monitoring with rapid clinical intervention pathways, enabling faster decision-making and medication adjustments.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “Introducing this technology in Abu Dhabi marks an important step forward in how we care for patients living with chronic heart failure. Instead of waiting for symptoms to worsen and require hospitalisation, we can now monitor patients proactively and intervene earlier. This reflects our broader commitment to delivering the most advanced solutions of preventive, patient-centred healthcare.”

Dr. Nadya Almatrooshi, Staff Physician, Cardiovascular Medicine, Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “For many patients, continuous cardiac remote monitoring technology provides reassurance and greater confidence in managing their condition day-to-day. Patients often report improved symptom control, better exercise tolerance, and greater peace of mind knowing their care team is monitoring them closely.”