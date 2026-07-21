DP World joins partners to deliver aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela

BOCA CHICA, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World, through Air Cargo Hub Punta Cana, joined forces with UniWorld Air Cargo, Grupo Velutini and Athiopica to deliver more than 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to communities affected by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela.

The collaborative effort demonstrates how integrated logistics capabilities can support rapid emergency response. It is part of DP World's broader commitment to supporting the people of Venezuela in their time of need.

Working together, the four organisations completed two humanitarian relief flights carrying essential supplies from Punta Cana to Caracas. The cargo included medical equipment, medicine, infant care products, hydration beverages, canned food, rescue supplies, and other critical items identified as urgent needs following the disaster.

Air Cargo Hub Punta Cana — a joint logistics platform developed by DP World and Grupo Puntacana — coordinated the operation and provided logistics management, cargo processing and operational support to facilitate the efficient movement of relief supplies.

Grupo Velutini, in coordination with Athiopica, managed the collection, sorting and consolidation of donated goods, while UniWorld Air Cargo provided the aircraft capacity required to transport the shipments to Venezuela.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World's operations in the Dominican Republic, said, “At DP World, we believe logistics is about more than moving cargo — it is about connecting people and supporting communities, particularly when it matters most. By working alongside our partners, we were able to leverage our infrastructure and operational expertise to help deliver critical humanitarian supplies quickly and efficiently to those affected by this disaster."

“This initiative reflects the power of collaboration across business sectors. We are grateful to UniWorld Air Cargo, Grupo Velutini and Athiopica for joining us in making this humanitarian operation possible and demonstrating what can be achieved when organisations work together with a shared purpose,” he added.

Luis Emilio Velutini, CEO of Grupo Velutini, said the company established BlueMall as a collection centre and participated in every stage of the operation, from collecting and sorting donations to repackaging and preparing shipments, with support from volunteers and Athiopica.

Romen González, CEO of UniWorld Air Cargo, said that the company was committed to using its operational capabilities to help communities in times of emergency and support the delivery of humanitarian aid to Venezuela.