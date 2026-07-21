Talal Group breaks ground on AED150 million Central Distribution Centre at Dubai Industrial City

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Talal Group has broken ground on a new Central Distribution Centre at Dubai Industrial City, the region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub and part of TECOM Group PJSC.

Representing an investment of AED150 million, the project marks Talal Group's largest investment to date and will enhance its logistics and supply chain capabilities, while supporting expansion across the region.

Spanning a built-up area of 350,000 sq. ft., the fully temperature-controlled facility will feature 25,000 sq. ft. of dedicated cold chain storage, 43 loading bays and a dedicated e-commerce operations centre. It will also house Talal Group's corporate headquarters, a wholesale cash-and-carry store and a customer service centre, bringing the Group's logistics, retail and corporate operations together within a single integrated campus.

Construction is underway, with completion targeted for Q3 2027.

Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City, said, “Talal Group’s new facility reflects the strength of the UAE and Dubai as global trade and logistics hubs. With its integrated business ecosystem, advanced infrastructure, strategic location, and world-class multimodal connectivity, Dubai Industrial City enables businesses to expand their operations, improve efficiency, and scale across regional and international markets, in line with the objectives of Operation 300bn and the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

The new distribution hub is expected to create around 600 jobs once operational, contributing to the UAE’s growing logistics and industrial workforce while supporting Talal Group’s long-term regional growth strategy.

Mahmood Haji Baliyil, Co-Chairman of Talal Group, said, "The facility will also reinforce regional food supply chains through expanded cold chain capacity. We will continue our expansion across the region, leveraging Dubai Industrial City’s connectivity and industrial ecosystem to achieve our long-term ambitions.”