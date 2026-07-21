Alef Education expands practical learning initiatives

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Education, a UAE-based global education technology company, is expanding programmes designed to equip students with practical life skills, critical thinking and decision-making capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

The company said future-ready education extends beyond academic achievement and career preparation, requiring students to develop practical competencies that enable them to make informed decisions, solve real-world problems and contribute to their communities.

This broader approach to education reflects a growing global recognition that life skills are essential to long-term personal, professional, and societal success.

Supporting this vision, Alef Education is expanding access to learning experiences that build essential competencies in areas such as financial literacy, safety and emergency preparedness, and other practical life skills through targeted initiatives.

These efforts align closely with the UAE National Education Charter 2026, which identifies future skills as a cornerstone of education and highlights critical thinking, effective communication, artificial intelligence mastery, literacy, creativity, numeracy, and financial literacy among the key capabilities students must develop.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, said, “The definition of an educated, future-ready student is changing. While strong academic foundations remain essential, success today also depends on developing judgement, adaptability, and practical skills to navigate an increasingly interconnected world.

The UAE continues to lead this evolution by placing future skills at the heart of its national education agenda, creating an environment where innovation and lifelong learning can flourish, he said.

"At Alef Education, we are proud to support this vision by delivering engaging, technology-enabled initiatives that connect classroom learning with real-world applications. Through our efforts, we are helping nurture a generation that is prepared not only for the careers of the future, but also to become responsible citizens and meaningful contributors to the nation’s long-term prosperity," Alphonso added.

These efforts reflect Alef Education’s commitment to working alongside UAE institutions to make essential life skills more accessible, engaging, and relevant for students.

By combining educational expertise, advanced digital capabilities, and strategic partnerships, the company continues to support the UAE’s vision of developing learners who possess both strong academic foundations and the practical competencies needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving society.