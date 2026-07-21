Dubai Basketball placed in ABA League Group B for 2026/27 season

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball has been drawn into Group B of the 2026/27 ABA League regular season alongside Partizan Mozzart Bet, U-BT Cluj-Napoca, SC Derby, Zadar, Spartak Office Shoes, Bosna BH Telecom, Mega Superbet, Perspektiva Ilirija and Vienna.

The competition will begin with a double round-robin regular season, with each team playing 18 games. The top four teams from each group will advance to the Top 8, while the remaining teams will compete in the Play-Out.

Results from the regular season will carry over into the second phase, where teams will again face each opponent home and away.

The top six teams in the Top 8 will qualify directly for the Playoffs, while the seventh- and eighth-placed teams, together with the top two teams from the Play-Out, will compete in a Play-In for the final two Playoff spots.

The Playoff Quarter-Finals will be played as best-of-three series before the competition concludes with a Final Four to crown the ABA League champion.

The 2026/27 ABA League season will tip off on the weekend of 26th–28th September, with the Final Four scheduled for 28th–30th May 2027. The host city for the final tournament will be announced at a later date.