UAE, Greece hold second round of political consultations in Athens

ATHENS, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE and Greece held the second round of political consultations in Athens, with Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, leading the UAE delegation and Alexandra Papadopoulou, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, leading the Greek delegation.

The consultations reaffirmed the strength and depth of the UAE-Greece strategic partnership, with both sides underscoring opportunities to expand cooperation across key areas, including political, economic and strategic fields.

Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, including opportunities to deepen bilateral trade and investment and to build on the strong foundation established between the two countries' business communities and public institutions. Particular emphasis was placed on advancing bilateral projects of strategic importance and exploring new avenues for cooperation that will further strengthen the strategic partnership.

They also exchanged views on ways to enhance cooperation at the European level. In this regard, the UAE welcomed Greece's support as the UAE and EU work towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

They discussed key regional, political and security developments, including in Lebanon, Palestine, Syria and Libya.

On Iran, the UAE expressed its appreciation for the close coordination between the UAE and Greece during the hostile attacks by Iran on the UAE. Both sides underscored the importance of diplomacy and dialogue to avoid further escalation regionally and globally. The discussions also reaffirmed the need to ensure safe unimpeded navigation throughout the Strait of Hormuz and other international vital waterways, in accordance with international law.

They explored ways to continue close cooperation in the multilateral arena, including at the UN. In this regard, the UAE welcomed engagement on key shared priorities, including maritime security, during Greece's candidature as an elected member on the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.

Concluding the consultations, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and to further expanding cooperation across political, economic, and strategic sectors, reflecting the enduring friendship and shared vision that characterize the UAE-Greece strategic partnership