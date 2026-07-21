'MoHRE' organises 64 open recruitment days in 6 months

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) organised 64 open recruitment days for the private sector across the UAE in the first half of 2026, in cooperation with its strategic partners, bringing together 226 private companies.

Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Talents at MoHRE, said the recruitment events, organised in collaboration with the ministry's strategic partners, provide an effective platform for connecting Emirati job seekers with private-sector employers.

She said the ministry oversees the recruitment process to ensure participating companies are committed to hiring applicants and follows up on interview outcomes.

Al Ali added that the strong participation by both job seekers and companies reflects confidence in the events' effectiveness in linking employers with candidates. The recruitment days provide opportunities for direct interviews and immediate hiring, helping strengthen the competitiveness of Emirati talent while supporting the development of a dynamic labour market.

The events also help companies recruit qualified Emirati professionals across a range of specialisations, enabling them to meet their Emiratisation targets.

MoHRE said it will continue organising open recruitment days with government and private-sector partners to expand employment opportunities for UAE nationals, accelerate recruitment procedures and support the country's Emiratisation programme.

Companies wishing to participate in future recruitment days across the UAE can register through the Nafis platform.