Bahrain Defence Force intercepts, destroys several Iranian aerial attacks

MANAMA, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) said that its air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks on Tuesday.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command said that Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through unlawful missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom.

It stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.