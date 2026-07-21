Bus fire kills 7 passengers in Vietnam

HANOI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- At least seven passengers were killed when a bus caught fire in ​southern Vietnam early on Tuesday, police said.

The bus was travelling from ‌Lam Dong province to the ‌nearby business hub Ho ​Chi Minh City when it caught fire, with flames quickly engulfing the 24-seat vehicle and passengers ​inside trapped, the police-led Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

State media reports said five other passengers were injured.

Police have ​launched an ‌investigation into the ​cause of the fire. ​