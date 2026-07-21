Sharjah Islamic Bank reaffirms support for UAE's Jaywan national payment scheme

SHARJAH, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has reaffirmed its support for the UAE's vision for a secure, resilient and sovereign financial future through its participation in the UAE’s domestic card scheme, following the official launch of Jaywan by Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE),

Jaywan is the UAE’s domestic card scheme, developed to strengthen the country’s payment infrastructure and support secure and reliable transactions within the UAE. Jaywan reinforces the resilience of domestic payments while advancing the nation’s wider ambitions for financial innovation and economic growth.

SIB supports the Jaywan ecosystem across both card issuance and merchant acceptance. This includes the issuance of SIB Jaywan branded cards as well as enabling acceptance through its merchant acquiring services, SIB Pay.

Through these capabilities, the bank is contributing to the wider adoption of the UAE’s domestic payment scheme and supporting seamless everyday transactions for customers and businesses across the country.

Mohamed Abdalla, Chief Executive Officer of SIB, said the establishment of the UAE’s own national card payment scheme represents a defining milestone in the country’s journey towards building a more resilient and future-ready financial ecosystem.

"At SIB, we are proud to support this national vision and contribute to the continued development of Jaywan across the UAE. Our participation reflects our commitment to strengthening the domestic payment strategy, enhancing confidence in the country’s payment infrastructure and contributing to the UAE’s long-term economic ambitions," he said.

Nabil Abou Alwan, Head of Retail Banking at Sharjah Islamic Bank, stated, "For our customers, Jaywan means a payment experience that is secure, reliable and rooted in the UAE. It also creates new opportunities for businesses and supports greater financial inclusion, making everyday transactions simpler and more accessible for the communities we serve."