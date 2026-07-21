Emirates Racing Authority registers 1,099 horses, up 31%

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) said 1,099 horses were registered during the 2025-2026 season, up 31 percent from 836 in the previous season.

The authority said the increase reflected the success of racing events and strong participation from within the UAE and abroad.

The number of two-year-old horses taking part rose by 68 percent compared with the 2024-2025 season, while total race prize money increased by 2.69 percent.

The season also attracted 167 trainers and 117 jockeys, while the number of owners and active syndicate members rose by 12.8 percent to 967.

Rashid Al Blooshi, Steward in ERA, said the growth was supported by the combined efforts of the authority's teams, the adoption of best practices and strong cooperation from racecourses across the UAE.

He said the authority was committed to taking further measures to increase participation in the new season, streamline procedures and provide improved services for owners, jockeys and trainers, reinforcing the UAE's position in equestrian sport and horse racing.

Al Blooshi also highlighted efforts to support trial races at tracks across the country. A total of 971 horses participated in 26 trial races during the season, with strong engagement from owners seeking to assess their horses' readiness.