flydubai celebrates inaugural flight to Aleppo

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai has celebrated the launch of its daily non-stop service to Aleppo International Airport (ALP), marking its second destination in Syria, alongside Damascus.

The inaugural flight departed from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) on 20th July and was greeted with a ceremonial water cannon salute and an official reception hosted by local authorities upon landing.

The new route represents a key milestone in flydubai's network expansion, strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Syria and providing greater flexibility for passengers travelling for business, leisure or to visit friends and relatives.

In addition, it offers a convenient travel option for Syrian communities across the UAE and the wider GCC region, especially during the peak summer travel season, complementing the airline’s three daily flights to Damascus.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said,“The commencement of our daily flights to Aleppo, a city of immense historical and commercial significance, strengthens our presence in Syria and reinforces our commitment to connecting Dubai with key markets in the region. Since introducing our Damascus service last year, we have witnessed strong demand for travel between the UAE and Syria.”

Aleppo marks the latest addition to flydubai’s expanding global network, following the recent launch of flights to Bangkok in Thailand and Benghazi in Libya, along with the planned launch of services to Pokhara in Nepal from 23rd September 2026.

The new service operates under flydubai's codeshare partnership with Emirates. Flights depart daily from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Aleppo International Airport (ALP).