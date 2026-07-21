Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Digital organisational structure

SHARJAH, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree regarding the adoption of the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Digital Department.

The decree outlines the adoption of the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Digital Department.

The Sharjah Executive Council issues resolutions to form the detailed organisational structure of the department, and the resolutions necessary to implement this decree, including the adoption of the job description for the tasks of the organisational units of the department in accordance with their competencies, and the creation, merging or abolishing of any organisational units that follow the departments listed within the general organisational structure.