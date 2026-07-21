'Government Communication Network' meeting highlights role of health awareness in empowering community

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Network of Government Communication (GNGC), under the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, held its latest meeting at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences to strengthen cooperation between government bodies and share best practices in government communication.

Hosted by Dubai Health, the meeting brought together representatives from government entities across the emirate to discuss the role of health communication in raising public awareness and supporting informed decision-making. Participants were also briefed on the latest initiatives in healthcare, research and innovation.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said effective communication plays a vital role in building trust, improving public understanding and promoting a health-conscious culture. He added that clear and accurate communication is central to Dubai Health's "Patient First" commitment and its vision of advancing human health.

Sabah Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Secretary General for Government Communication and General Secretariat Affairs at The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “GNGC meetings offer a strategic platform to bring efforts together, share knowledge and spread best practice, helping to develop Dubai's government communication model. We are grateful to Dubai Health for hosting this meeting and for sharing its pioneering work in health communication.”

Directors of government communication departments shared successful experiences from different fields. Dubai Health presented an initiative titled: From News to Understanding, demonstrating how the authority simplifies medical information, builds public trust and promotes a culture of health.

The initiative highlighted the importance of measuring communication effectiveness, as this supports informed health decisions and improves the quality of care.

The Dubai Department of Economy (DET) and Tourism also presented the “Season of Wulfa” campaign, which celebrates generosity and solidarity within the Emirati community, and was also highlighted as a notable success.

In addition, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre showcased the UAE’s achievements in space exploration under the theme Zayed’s Ambition, covering the UAE’s achievements in space and how communication has strengthened the country’s global standing and inspired future generations.

Alongside the meeting, participants visited the simulation centre at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences to see the latest technology used in medical training. They also toured the Innovation Centre at the Al Jalila Foundation, which supports research into chronic diseases and other health challenges, and heard about key research and innovation work supporting the UAE’s healthcare system and scientific research.

The tour ended at the Health Operations Centre of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, where members learned how the centre monitors and manages health operations, supports decision-making, and improves coordination between health facilities.