Ajman Transport Authority issues over 4,800 permits in H1

AJMAN, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Transport Authority issued more than 4,800 permits during the first half of 2026 for a range of transport services and operational activities across the emirate, reflecting efforts to improve operational efficiency and strengthen compliance with approved regulations.

The authority issued 767 school bus driver permits, 903 school bus supervisor permits, 2,508 permits for trucks and heavy vehicles operating in the emirate, representing a 15 percent increase, as well as 650 school bus permits.

Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation, said the figures underscore the importance of regulating transport services, enhancing safety standards and strengthening operational readiness to ensure the delivery of safe and well-organised services.

He said the authority continues to streamline permit issuance procedures to speed up transaction processing and improve customer services, noting that applications can be submitted through the Ajman Transport Authority's official website.