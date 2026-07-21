'Rutab Season' continues journey across Abu Dhabi's oases

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Rutab Season will continue in Al Ain with the inaugural edition of Al Ain Dates after the conclusion of the 22nd edition of Liwa Dates.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Al Ain Dates will be held from 25th to 31st July at Al Sarooj Park in Al Ain.

Liwa Dates, which marks the opening of the annual Rutab Season, launched its 22nd edition on 14th July and continues until 23rd July in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region.

As the festival's competitions conclude, attention will shift to Al Ain Dates, which will carry the season forward in one of the UAE's oldest and most renowned agricultural regions. Building on the rich legacy of the Al Ain oases, the event celebrates a region long recognised for producing some of the country's finest rutab varieties.

The coordinated succession of the rutab festivals reflects the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority's vision of developing an integrated agricultural season that expands opportunities for farmers to participate.

Differences in the ripening periods of date varieties across the Emirate's agricultural regions enable locally grown produce to be showcased throughout the season, allowing farmers to present their harvests at multiple events while promoting agricultural expertise, best practices and the quality of local produce.

Beyond the date competitions, both festivals aim to preserve the agricultural heritage associated with the date palm through traditional crafts, cultural activities, heritage markets and community programmes that highlight the palm tree's role in Emirati life and showcase the knowledge and skills passed down through generations.

The festivals also support local farmers, preserve indigenous date varieties, promote food security and reinforce the UAE's cultural identity by celebrating the date palm's enduring contribution to the country's agricultural and social development.