Sharjah Executive Council adopts policy to develop warehouse permit issuance rules

SHARJAH, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, presided over the council’s meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The council reviewed several agenda topics related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as the latest developments in government work and development plans aimed at enhancing the efficiency of government services across Sharjah.

The council adopted a policy to develop procedures for issuing warehouse permits, which will create a streamlined approach for managing warehouse operations by harmonising government procedures and facilitating data sharing to improve safety and ensure regulatory compliance across Sharjah government entities.

The council reviewed a report from the Committee for Controlling and Removing Violations in Commercial and Industrial Warehouses. The report compared warehouse fires and showed a significant decrease in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in the past three years.

The report also included development proposals to improve electronic connections between government agencies to facilitate prevention and compliance procedures. The report discussed the expected effects on different sectors, the extent of policy application and implementation, and the committee's recommendations.

The council reviewed the annual report of the Standing Committee for the Deprived of Social Care for 2025, which outlined the committee's activities, including 50 meetings during which more than 680 decisions were issued. It also covered the overall policies, the committee's achievements, the number of adoption requests, and the regulatory decisions aimed at ensuring the stability of children.

Additionally, it highlighted how the rights of those deprived of social care were provided and secured through the helpline, which received 3,648 reports from various groups.

It also included statistics on shelter decisions relating to Dar Al Aman, the Women’s Protection Centre, Old People’s Home, Social Care Centre for Children, and Wahat Al Rushd. It also listed the committee’s 41 recommendations, including 33 recommendations for cases and eight addressed to the relevant authorities.