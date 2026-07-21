National Campaign for Drug Enforcement highlights devastating impact of drugs on youth

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Youth is a time for big dreams, self-reliance and achieving success across all fronts: academic, social, financial and professional. It is a period when life is full of energy, growing responsibility and challenges that ultimately bear fruit, unlocking the doors to a fulfilling future.

Yet, in a moment of vulnerability, one ruthlessly exploited by wolves in sheep's clothing disguised as friends, some young people fall into the trap of addiction. At this moment, Success flips into absolute failure. Ambitions feel impossible and the once-promising foundation of self-reliance crumbles under a compulsive dependency on drugs.

The desire for independence and proving oneself is replaced by the desperate pursuit of a fleeting, false high. At this critical juncture, the power to shape, protect and build a future is stripped from the addicted individual and handed directly to the drug dealer who, with just a few pills or doses, can enslave a young person who, just days prior, was in the prime of their health and potential. Tragically, the addicted individual soon finds themselves actively financing their own downfall, paying out of pocket for their own destruction.

This is the unfiltered reality of addiction: it begins with a casual, single experiment in a social setting and ends in total disorientation, trapping the individual in a numbing haze and an endless downward spiral.

To sound the alarm, the National Drug Enforcement Authority, in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, launched the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement under the theme “United as One to Eradicate the Threat”, warning young adults to stay far away from the trap of addiction while providing a vital lifeline for those who have already veered off course, helping them correct their path, reclaim their lives and restore their self-confidence and inner balance.

Ultimately, the impact of addiction is not limited to the risk of substance abuse; its destructive toll ripples across an individual’s physical, mental, academic, social and financial life, leaving behind scars that can last for years.

Physical health is the most impacted by addiction, as substance abuse severely compromises the immune system, leaving the body highly vulnerable to illnesses. Depending on the drug used, it can trigger chronic cardiovascular, respiratory and liver diseases, compounded by persistent insomnia, chronic fatigue, malnutrition and lethargy, drastically increasing the likelihood of accidents, injuries and even premature death.

However, the damage extends beyond physical symptoms, causing severe neurological and psychological complications. These manifest as impaired focus, memory decline, constant anxiety, severe depression, total social isolation and loss of the capacity to make sound decisions. As the chemical dependency deepens, individuals become entirely reliant on the substance to escape their problems rather than confronting them.

Academically, the impact of addiction is visible through lower grades, frequent absences and a total withdrawal from educational activities. This often culminates in academic failure or dropping out entirely, robbing young people of the chance to develop their skills and build successful careers.

On the other hand, addiction is a continuous drain on financial resources. Users spend a significant portion of their own or their families' income to secure drugs. Over time, debts accumulate, and financial crises intensify, placing the entire household under immense economic strain.

Socially, addiction fractures family and personal relationships. As the user's behaviour changes, trust evaporates, leading to frequent domestic conflicts that can tear families apart, leaving the individual isolated and incapable of maintaining healthy, stable social bonds.

The danger of drugs is not confined to the individual's personal life; it frequently drags them into a spiral of criminal behaviour. Illicit substances impair cognitive functions, distort judgment and hijack emotional control. Eventually, addiction erodes moral boundaries and leads individuals to disregard laws and social norms. Driven by an overwhelming urge to satisfy their dependency by any means necessary, users may resort to illegal acts, including violence.

Furthermore, many addicts suffer from hallucinations and paranoia, which often act as direct catalysts for violent crimes. The risk of criminal activity peaks when the substance wears off, plunging the individual into severe and distressing withdrawal symptoms. Depending on the drug, abrupt cessation can trigger violent emotional outbursts. Ultimately, drugs completely cloud logical reasoning, leading to reckless behaviour and fatal incidents, such as traffic accidents caused by driving under the influence.

Safeguarding the future of young people begins with the determination to say no to drugs and avoid the trap of experimentation and addiction, under any pretext. Falling into this trap is never just a passing phase; it is a voluntary surrender of one's mind and free will. The profound impact that drugs inflict on every aspect of life proves that true intelligence lies in calculating the consequences before taking a reckless step driven by curiosity or peer pressure.

However, falling prey to addiction does not mean surrendering to despair. A young person's mind, freedom and ambitions are worth fighting for, and seeking professional help is the ultimate sign of strength and mental courage. In the UAE, the doors of hope remain wide open and youth are not left to fight this battle alone; instead, the National Drug Enforcement Authority offers a lifeline through the Hisn service at (80044).

Specially designed to be a safe haven for individuals and their families, the service guarantees absolute confidentiality, complete privacy and world-class medical and rehabilitation care. It also guarantees total exemption from criminal liability for anyone who voluntarily steps forward to request treatment and rehabilitation support.