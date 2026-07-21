ADCMC showcases business continuity governance model to Sharjah Police delegation

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) welcomed a delegation from Sharjah Police Headquarters, led by Colonel Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Business Continuity Directorate.

The visit is part of the national partnership to align strategic priorities, exchange specialised expertise, enhance institutional preparedness for future challenges, and strengthen the flexibility of joint operations.

The centre presented Abu Dhabi's pioneering model for business continuity governance to the delegation, highlighting its advanced technological infrastructure and smart systems that support decision-making and enable a rapid and effective response during emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The visit also included an overview of the frameworks used to design and deliver specialised training programmes and joint exercises, together with a firsthand look at the centre's operations management structure and its advanced systems for monitoring, tracking, and managing incidents.

The delegation was also briefed on the mechanisms for issuing and renewing compliance certificates to ensure organisations meet business continuity standards. These mechanisms play a vital role in protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of essential services.

Colonel Al Suwaidi emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise, which contributes to developing the business continuity system and raising the level of readiness and coordination between government agencies.

Shaikha Khamis Al Azeezi, Director of the Business Continuity and Alternative Services Department at the ADCMC, said, "The alignment of efforts and integration of regulatory frameworks between business continuity departments at the federal and local levels form the foundation of a resilient national ecosystem capable of adapting proactively to evolving challenges.

"The visit provided a valuable opportunity to showcase Abu Dhabi's pioneering approach to implementing operational sustainability standards and to share our advanced digital mechanisms for risk assessment and compliance monitoring. It also reaffirmed our commitment to continuing to exchange knowledge and expertise to strengthen institutional preparedness and safeguard national achievements."

The delegation concluded the visit with a tour of the centre's operational facilities, where it was briefed on its day-to-day operations and state of operational readiness across various scenarios.

The delegation expressed appreciation for the centre's outstanding efforts in adopting proactive solutions and recognised its pivotal role in advancing the resilience and sustainability of essential services.