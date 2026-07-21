DEWA’s transmission investments exceed AED10 billion

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced that DEWA’s strategic investments in electricity transmission network projects now exceed AED10 billion.

He attributed DEWA’s sustained investment in strategic projects to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, whose vision has positioned Dubai as a global benchmark for continuous growth and infrastructure quality.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA commissioned eight 132kV substations in the first half of 2026, with a total conversion capacity of 1,200 megavolt-amperes (MVA) at a cost of AED 970 million. This included the extension of 20km of transmission cables.

He added that DEWA also commissioned a 400/132kV transmission substation in Saih Al Dahal within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, with a total conversion capacity of 2,000MVA at a cost of AED 630 million. The project included the construction of 117km of 400kV overhead transmission lines.

The projects required more than nine million working hours and were delivered in line with the highest standards of efficiency, reliability and safety, and supported by the latest digital technologies.

Al Tayer further noted that DEWA is currently building 65 new 132kV substations and one 400kV substation, in collaboration with its main contractors and suppliers. Over the next three years, DEWA plans to issue new tenders for more than 30 additional 132kV substations. It also plans to extend 340km of underground transmission cables and construct two 400kV substation.

“In line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, we are committed to meeting current and future requirements, keeping in pace with growing electricity demand and expanding our infrastructure as a key driver of economic and social development,” Al Tayer said.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, highlighted that the newly commissioned substations cover several vital areas, including a 132kV substation in Madinat Hind 4 to meet the power needs of national housing projects. Additionally, seven 132kV substations were commissioned in Al Khairan First, Al Layan First, Nad Al Sheba First, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Al Barsha South

Fourth, Me’aisem Second and Al Manara. He noted DEWA had 402 transmission substations by the end of the first half of 2026, with 28 at the 400kV level and 374 at the 132kV level.

Furthermore, during the first half of the year, 21 contracts were awarded for the construction of 132kV transmission substations across several districts in Dubai, including Al Barsha South Fourth and Fifth, Al Jaddaf, Al Yalayis First, Al Yufrah First, Bu Kadra, Jebel Ali First, Airport City, Me’aisem First and Second, Saih Al-Dahal, Umm Suqeim First, Wadi Al Safa Third, Warsan Second and Fourth and Zabeel Second. DEWA also awarded contracts to extend 132kV cables to connect these substations to the main network, covering a total of 64km at an overall cost of AED 3 billion.