SEWA concludes 'Future Engineer 'with 100 participants

SHARJAH, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) concluded the Future Engineer Summer Camp, from 6-16 July 2026, with 100 participants aged 12-14 years.

During the closing ceremony, held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the cooperating entities, sponsors, and affiliates were presented with shields and certificates.

Rashid Al Marzouqi, Director of Media and Communication at SEWA, explained that the Authority is working to develop the skills of promising future children and youth, and to instill a passion for science and technology in them.

He affirmed that the camp successfully prepared students for their careers by equipping them with essential technical skills and introducing them to SEWA's water production, desalination, transportation, and distribution efforts, as well as the innovative natural gas network project in Sharjah.

He added that leisure time was invested in developing innovative skills in an enjoyable way for participants during the summer vacation, as well as introducing them to sustainable and renewable energy sources, conservation methods and behaviors, and safety and security procedures in energy use.

The participating and cooperating entities including the Sharjah Police, Tri-Tech, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and Sharjah Museums Authority were honored, for providing awareness and interactive programs.

Several of the camp’s sponsors were also honoured, including Zulal, Sharjah Co-operative Society, and Al Shaab Village, for their role in supporting community initiatives.