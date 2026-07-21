ERRA reinforces UAE’s position in global copyright ecosystem at Hong Kong Book Fair

SHARJAH, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) continues to strengthen its international presence through its participation in the meetings and activities of the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO), held on the sidelines of the Hong Kong Book Fair 2026.

This participation forms part of the Association’s ongoing efforts to reinforce the UAE’s position as an active contributor to the advancement of the collective management of Reprographic Rights, while highlighting ERRA’s growing role in representing the Arab publishing sector on the global stage.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Emirates Reprographic Rights Association (ERRA) participated in a roundtable on intellectual property rights organised by the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO). ERRA took part in its capacity as the first collective management organisation representing authors and publishers in the UAE, and the first within the Federation to represent Arabic-language books.

During the session, the Association highlighted the UAE’s experience in developing an advanced framework for the collective management of reprographic rights. It also discussed—with representatives of collective management organisations from around the world—the latest developments and challenges facing the publishing and authorship sector, as well as international best practices for enhancing the protection of reprographic rights in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

As part of its efforts to deepen international cooperation, ERRA also held a series of bilateral meetings with several IFRRO member organisations to discuss new cooperation agreements aimed at expanding its global partnership network, facilitating the exchange of expertise, and strengthening international cooperation in the field of reprographic rights protection and collective management.

These meetings build on the Association’s steadily expanding international network. To date, ERRA has signed 12 bilateral agreements with collective management organisations in Singapore, Slovenia, Poland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, India, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia. These agreements strengthen international protection for Emirati works while facilitating lawful access to international content within the UAE through licensing frameworks, ensuring that rights holders receive fair remuneration whenever their work is used across borders.

Mohammed bin Dakhin, President of the ERRA, said, "Our participation in the Hong Kong Book Fair marks another important milestone in ERRA’s journey to strengthen its global presence and expand its network of partnerships with leading collective management organisations worldwide."

He added, "We believe that every new cooperation agreement creates new opportunities to protect the Emirati copyrighted works internationally while enabling educational and cultural institutions across the UAE to access a diverse range of global content through legal licensing frameworks that respect the rights of authors and publishers. This strengthens the creative economy and further consolidates the UAE’s position as an active partner in advancing the global intellectual property ecosystem."

ERRA’s participation reflects its strategic commitment to expanding international presence, advancing cooperation with global partners, and showcasing the UAE’s experience in the collective management of Reprographic Rights on the international stage.

These efforts align with the UAE’s vision to support the knowledge economy, foster cultural and creative industries, and promote a culture of respect for intellectual property at both the regional and international levels.