Arada advances AED12 billion Thameside West in East London

LONDON, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Arada has announced details of the first phase of Thameside West, a major regeneration project in London's Royal Docks with a gross development value of AED12 billion.

Spanning more than 47 acres along the River Thames, the project is expected to deliver at least 5,000 homes, including 35 percent affordable housing, alongside green spaces covering half of the site and a one-kilometre active waterfront. The development is being delivered in partnership with the Greater London Authority (GLA) through its land and property company GLAP.

The first phase will include 1,500 homes across six buildings and a major public park, with proposals updated to meet the latest building safety and regulatory standards.

Arada has appointed Gensler as lead architect, Arup as engineering consultant and Planit as landscape architect for the first phase. The company expects to submit a planning application this summer, with construction scheduled to begin in early 2028, subject to approval.

The developer is also working with Transport for London on a new Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station, which is intended to open before the first residents move into the development.

Construction will be carried out by Arada London through its in-house delivery model covering planning, construction, marketing and asset management.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Arada, said the project represents a significant step towards delivering new homes and supporting infrastructure while advancing the long-term regeneration of the Royal Docks through collaboration with public sector partners.

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development, said the project would help deliver at least 5,000 new homes, 35 percent of them affordable, supporting London's housing needs.

Newham Mayor Forhad Hussain said the development would provide new homes, green spaces and improved transport links while creating jobs, investment and opportunities for local communities.

Representatives of Gensler, Arup and Planit said the project offers a major opportunity to create a sustainable waterfront neighbourhood supported by new public transport infrastructure and one of East London's most significant new public parks.