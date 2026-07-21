Sharjah Taxi records 1 million trips through Yango app

SHARJAH, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Taxi has recorded 1 million trips through the Yango app since launching its digital booking service in February 2025, reflecting the growing demand for smart mobility solutions and customers' confidence in the company's digital services.

The achievement further contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the transport sector and advancing the public transport experience across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The service enables users to book taxis quickly and conveniently through the Yango app, while also allowing them to track their journeys, access trip details and make electronic payments. The initiative aligns with the Government's digital transformation agenda and enhances the quality of services provided to customers.

Khalid Al Kindi, General Manager of Sharjah Taxi, said, "Reaching 1 million trips through the Yango app reflects the success of our efforts to advance smart mobility services and meet our customers' expectations by providing modern, safe and user-friendly transport solutions. We remain committed to continuously enhancing our services in line with the Emirate of Sharjah's vision of strengthening a sustainable public transport system and supporting the development of smart cities."

He added, "We are committed to adopting the latest technologies and partnering with leading global providers of digital solutions, enabling us to enhance operational efficiency, improve the customer experience and offer more flexible and convenient mobility options."

The app enables customers to track their journeys in real time, access trip details, and rate both the service and the driver. These features contribute to improving trip allocation, enhancing response times and raising service standards, ultimately supporting a better quality of life for customers.