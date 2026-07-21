Volenergy acquires BP service station network in Austria

VIENNA, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Swiss company Volenergy will acquire the Austrian service station network of British energy company BP, comprising 250 service stations, related infrastructure and electric vehicle charging points, according to Austrian media reports.

Citing a BP statement, the reports said the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

BP said the service stations will continue operating under the BP brand through a trademark licensing agreement with Volenergy. The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

BP operates one of Austria's largest service station networks. Around 115 of its 250 stations are run under franchise agreements, with franchisees responsible for day-to-day operations. The remaining stations operate under other business models, including company-owned, dealer-operated and automated sites.