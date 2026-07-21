Third edition of 'Mikhrafah' initiative for date Zakat disbursement launched

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- In harmony with the seasonal palm fruit harvest across the country, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat Affairs has launched the third iteration of its "Mikhrafah" initiative during its participation in the Liwa Date Festival 2026, hosted in the Liwa region of Al Dhafra.

Conducted in partnership with the UAE Council For Fatwa, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, this initiative offers a diverse suite of educational programmes and instructional resources.

These efforts aim to bolster public understanding of the religious rulings governing date Zakat, detailing precise calculation methods and facilitating its delivery to those in need through official channels.

Dr. Omar Habtour Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat Affairs, stated that the annual deployment of this initiative is a cornerstone of the Authority's strategic mission to educate farmers and palm grove owners on the vital importance of fulfilling Zakat obligations upon harvest.

He noted that adhering to Zakat requirements epitomises communal responsibility and embodies the principles of generosity and solidarity championed by Islam. Furthermore, he highlighted that such efforts realise the wise leadership's vision of fortifying the social fabric and fostering mutual support, particularly as the nation currently celebrates the "Year of Family".

He emphasised that the initiative features a comprehensive awareness campaign spanning the Authority's and its partners' various digital and media platforms. This includes informative messaging, video content, and educational materials presented by elite Sharia experts to clarify the regulations of date Zakat, while simultaneously addressing public inquiries through dedicated communication channels.

Al Derei revealed that the Authority provides the “Emirates Program for Calculating Date Zakat,” which empowers palm growers to accurately determine their required Zakat based on the number of fruiting trees in various regions of the UAE.

Additionally, contributors can utilise the smart Zakat calculator available on the Authority’s website and mobile application to ascertain the monetary value of their Zakat in UAE Dirhams, catering to those who prefer to offer the cash equivalent rather than the fruit itself.

To assist the public, the Authority (AWQAF) has designated the number 8008222 to handle inquiries regarding Zakat procedures. For religious rulings and Sharia-related questions, the Emirates Council for Fatwa can be reached at 8002422.

The Authority calls upon all palm owners—whether from domestic gardens or large-scale farms—whose harvests reach the Zakat threshold of 541 kilograms, to participate in this initiative and perform their Zakat.