Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of 1,282 students from Applied Technology Schools

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the graduation of 1,282 Grade 12 students from the 2025-2026 academic year of Applied Technology Schools (ATS) campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, during a ceremony held by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates and honoured 72 outstanding students who achieved a final average of 98 per cent or above in recognition of their exceptional academic performance, dedication, and achievements throughout their educational journey.

He commended the graduates’ outstanding results, which reflect their commitment to pursuing knowledge and learning while contributing to the nation’s development in line with future aspirations.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the importance of investing in education as a fundamental pillar for developing and empowering national talent across key strategic sectors, serving as a key driver of the UAE’ economic competitiveness in the promising industries of the future and contributing meaningfully to achieving sustainable development goals for current and future generations.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Institute of Applied Technology and Director-General of ACTVET, expressed his sincere gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage, extending special thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for attending the graduation ceremony.

He emphasised that this achievement reflects the UAE leadership’s continued commitment to education and its vision of preparing highly qualified national talent capable of contributing to the country’s sustainable development and prosperity.

He affirmed that Applied Technology Schools continue to play a pivotal role in developing the next generation of Emirati talent through an advanced educational model that combines academic excellence with practical learning, ensuring graduates are well equipped to meet the evolving needs of the labour market and support the UAE’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy and sustainable development.

The ceremony featured a video highlighting the graduates’ journey throughout their years at Applied Technology Schools. Graduates also recited the oath of loyalty to the nation, while the student representative delivered a speech expressing the graduates’ pride in their achievements and gratitude to the UAE’s leadership, their families, and their teachers for supporting them throughout their educational journey.

Applied Technology Schools are among the UAE’s leading educational institutions, offering an advanced curriculum across three academic pathways: the Advanced Science Program, the Advanced Track, and the General Track.

These pathways are designed to align with students’ interests and future aspirations while preparing them for specialised fields, including engineering and applied engineering, health sciences, computing, and artificial intelligence.

Through this approach, the schools continue to develop highly skilled national talent equipped with the knowledge and competencies to contribute to the UAE’s future economy and comprehensive national development.