Dubai Municipality leverages AI to deliver rapid testing of household water quality

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced a major advancement in its household water quality and safety testing system through the adoption of advanced artificial intelligence technologies for the early and accurate detection of bacterial contamination, including Legionella and E. coli.

The enhanced service strengthens Dubai Municipality’s laboratory capabilities and provides a proactive layer of protection that supports the public health system while safeguarding the wellbeing of the emirate’s community. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading hub for advanced laboratory testing and calibration services.

The upgraded service marks a significant step forward in laboratory monitoring by expanding its scope to cover a wide range of domestic and recreational water sources. These include water storage tanks, taps, swimming pools, and non-bottled drinking water. This comprehensive approach enables the early identification and containment of potential waterborne contaminants, helping prevent disease and strengthen public confidence in the safety of Dubai’s living environment.

The adoption of advanced technologies has also improved operational efficiency by significantly reducing laboratory testing times. Results for Legionella and E. coli testing can now be issued within a substantially shorter timeframe compared to conventional testing methods. This faster turnaround is supported by a fully electronic result-reading process, ensuring highly reliable results and enabling immediate corrective action when required.

The service supports Dubai Municipality’s strategic objectives to continuously enhance the public health system in line with the highest international standards and deliver integrated services that improve quality of life. It also reflects the Municipality’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming a smarter, more sustainable, and people-centric city that places health and safety at the heart of development priorities.

Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, said. “Dubai Municipality continues to leverage advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to deliver laboratory solutions that strengthen proactive protection against public health risks. The ongoing enhancement of our services is focused on accelerating testing, improving reliability, and supporting faster preventive action, reflecting our commitment to advancing Dubai’s public health ecosystem and contributing to its vision of becoming the world’s best city to live in.”

She added. “By expanding the scope of household water quality testing and improving the speed and accuracy of results, Dubai Central Laboratory is helping provide an integrated monitoring system that protects residents, supports confidence in water safety, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for quality of life.”

The advanced service also supports key sectors across the emirate by helping ensure high standards of water quality and safety across residential, hospitality, recreational, and public facilities. By reducing health risks associated with waterborne contaminants, it further reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a safe, trusted, and world-class city for residents, visitors, and tourists.