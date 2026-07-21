Abdulaziz bin Humaid launches 'Huwiyyah Tubna' initiative to promote Emirati architectural identity in Ajman

AJMAN, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, has launched the Huwiyyah Tubna (An Identity Being Built) initiative — a step aimed at preserving and highlighting Ajman’s cultural heritage by integrating traditional cultural elements into real estate development projects.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed the importance of preserving the historic architectural legacy of the Emirate of Ajman and blending modernity with heritage in real estate projects — through creative designs that reflect the stages of evolution of the Emirate’s architectural character amid the urban renaissance it is witnessing.

He stated that this initiative contributes to realising the leadership’s aspirations of reinforcing the elements of Emirati national identity — in particular the architectural heritage legacy, which embodies the authenticity of the past and the ambition of the future.

This is in alignment with the targets of Ajman Vision 2030, which places the preservation of Emirati national identity as a fundamental pillar in building the Emirate’s future and ensuring that coming generations remain connected to their authentic heritage and community values.

The Chairman of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department emphasised the importance of building a competitive real estate market that contributes to enhancing quality of life in real estate projects and residential complexes, and consolidating Ajman’s standing as a modern city that provides all means of comfort and wellbeing for residents — in a manner commensurate with the needs and aspirations of the various segments of society.