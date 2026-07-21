Bahrain's air defence systems intercept Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain's air defence systems intercepted a number of Iranian attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom today, the Bahrain Defence Force announced.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a number of Iranian missiles and drones.

The statement stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.