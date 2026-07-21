Oman, EU sign agreement to establish EU mission in Muscat

BRUSSELS, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, today signed an agreement establishing a European Union mission in the Sultanate of Oman.

The agreement provides the legal framework required to establish and operate the EU mission in Muscat, paving the way for its opening at the earliest opportunity.

During the signing ceremony, Kallas said the opening of the EU mission in Muscat marked an important milestone in relations with the Sultanate of Oman and sent a clear message of the European Union's commitment to strengthening its presence and partnerships with the Gulf states.

She added that the European Union looked forward to appointing an ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman at the earliest opportunity and expanding political dialogue and areas of joint cooperation in ways that serve mutual interests and contribute to regional security and stability.

Both sides expressed their aspiration to complete the arrangements for opening the mission, reflecting a new phase of cooperation and partnership between the European Union and the Sultanate of Oman.