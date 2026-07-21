UN chief to visit Syria to reinforce UN support for government, people

NEW YORK, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will visit Syria later this week at the invitation of the Syrian government, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric announced today.

In a statement, Dujarric said Guterres will meet in Damascus with Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa, as well as senior government officials, including Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani.

He added that during the visit, the Secretary-General will reaffirm the United Nations' commitment to supporting the Syrian government and people at this pivotal stage in the country's history. He will also stress the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Dujarric said the visit will give Guterres the opportunity to gain first-hand insight into the hopes and challenges of the country's political transition and recovery efforts, as well as the continuing impact of years of conflict.

The Secretary-General's programme in Syria also includes meetings with representatives of Syrian civil society organisations, women's organisations and representatives of the country's diverse communities. He will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), which is deployed in the Golan.